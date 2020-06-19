UK borrowing surges to a record £103.7bn in lockdown, as debt surpasses GDP in May

UK borrowing exploded to £103.7bn over April and May’s lockdown, official data showed today, as debt exceeded GDP in May for the first time in 57 years.

The current financial year to date – April to May 2020 – has already seen borrowing rocket to £103.7bn, £87bn more than the same stretch last year.

And UK debt rose by 20.5 percentage points to £1.95 trillion last month, an increase of £173.2 billion compared to May 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

Borrowing excluding public sector banks hit £55.2bn for May alone, nine times more than the year before, and easily the highest month since records began in 1993.

Government spending has reached unprecedented levels in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s job retention scheme is set to cost the government around £84bn before it finishes in October. And hundreds of billions of pounds worth of measures include business support loans and relief on business rates for retailers.

In May the government spent £91.6bn, 50 per cent higher than its spending a year ago. That included £10.5bn on paying 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers and £6.8bn on payments to self-employed workers.

Coupled with this huge outlay, the government is also earning less as businesses collapse or seek relief on tax they would normally pay.

May saw central government receipts plunge 28.4 per cent year on year to £40.7bn, including £28.9bn in taxes. And tax income slumped 31.3 per cent compared to May 2019. VAT plunged 46 per cent, PAYE income tax sank 29.4 per cent, and corporate tax fell 14 per cent.

The ONS borrowing data comes a day after the Bank of England moved to ramp up quantitative easing by £100bn, less than some expected.

