DEBATE: Should Brits embrace the joys of the domestic staycation this summer?

Should Brits embrace the joys of the domestic staycation this summer?

Victoria Mackarness, senior account manager at CMS Strategic, says YES.

The UK is lucky to boast an abundance of incredible holiday destinations with something to appeal to everyone.

From the Highlands of Scotland to the beaches of St Ives, we are blessed with glorious surroundings that everyone can take advantage of.

However, after several long months with travel being strictly prohibited, many of these places are under threat — and need our help.

Not only does staying in the UK remove any risk of enforced quarantine or being caught unawares in a system where you may not speak the language or understand the local Covid guidance, but a domestic holiday will mean boosting both the UK economy and the local area you are in.

In many of the top British tourist destinations, the businesses are small, family-owned enterprises that provide jobs for many of the locals. They are critical to the regional economy. From cafes to surf shops, the British tourist season is the life-blood for many of these beautiful places.

If we want our favourite tourist destinations to survive, we need to be supporting them now.

Warwick Brady, chief executive of Stobart Group, says NO.

At first glance, perhaps international travel feels like a dilemma. You might be feeling nervous travelling abroad and worrying about potential risks.

However, it’s important to remember that the critical Covid “R number” is actually lower in many other European countries than it is in parts of the UK.

Add to that the hundreds of millions of pounds invested by the aviation industry to keep staff, stakeholders, and customers safe, and flying suddenly doesn’t seem such a risk. At London Southend Airport, for instance, we have embraced contactless technologies and made our airport even more spacious, focusing on safety. Thinking about it rationally, airports are likely to be much cleaner and safer than a motorway service station you may visit.

That’s all before you consider the cultural exposure, the guaranteed sun, and the deals on offer as Europe opens up.

Short-haul European travel destinations offer a fun and easy getaway, the opportunity to make memories and learn new things.

So the real question really is why would you choose a staycation when there is so much to offer at safe destinations abroad?

