Danube Properties Unveils AED 3.5M+ ‘Greenz’ Master Community in Dubai’s High-Growth Academic City

Danube Properties has unveiled Greenz By Danube, its first large-scale integrated community featuring premium townhouses and villas – marking a major milestone in its expansion into master-planned developments.

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Strategically located in Dubai International Academic City, near Dubai Silicon Oasis, Greenz sits within one of Dubai’s most promising future growth corridors. The area is home to over 100,000 residents and will benefit from the upcoming District IO, a major technology hub aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Featuring villas and townhouses with exclusive sky gardens, Greenz By Danube’s completion is expected in 36 to 40 months with handover scheduled for Q4 2029.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “Greenz by Danube sets new benchmark for premium master communities – a first-of-its-kind living experience in Dubai. Designed with low-density planning, it ensures prime location and high appreciation guarantee. With 50+ luxury amenities and fully furnished, designer-curated interiors with Dolce Vita, every detail reflects elegance and distinction. Greenz is not just a community – it is a luxury lifestyle experience of a lifetime.”

The development offers 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, 5-bedroom semi-detached villas, and 5-bedroom twin villas, catering to both families and investors.

Connectivity is a key highlight, with Emirates Road just 2 minutes away, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road within 6 minutes, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport reachable in 17 minutes. The upcoming Blue Line Metro is expected to further enhance accessibility and long-term value.

Focused on lifestyle and wellness, Greenz will feature 50+ amenities across five hubs, including beach-inspired spaces, sports courts, fitness and recovery zones, green areas, and family spaces.

With prices starting from AED 3.5 million and a flexible 1% monthly payment plan, Greenz presents a strong investment opportunity in a high-growth location.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260401810554/en/

Contact

Avinash Lohana

enquiry@danubeproperties.ae

+9718005757

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Danube Properties Unveils AED 3.5M+ ‘Greenz’ Master Community in Dubai’s High-Growth Academic City

Danube Properties Unveils AED 3.5M+ ‘Greenz’ Master Community in Dubai’s High-Growth Academic City (Photo: AETOSWire) Company Logo