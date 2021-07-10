Czech billionaire Křetínský mulls EP Infrastructure listing

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský is mulling a float for his energy firm EP Infrastructure as part of a strategic review into the company.

The gas and power distribution firm, which operates in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, made sales of €3.2bn (£2.7bn) last year.

The move comes as many investors seek to take advantage of the booming stock market conditions around the world.

In a brief statement, the firm said: “EP Infrastructure, a.s. (“EPIF” or “the Company”), a leading European energy infrastructure utility focused on gas transmission, gas and power distribution, heat and power generation and gas storage, announces that it has commenced a strategic review, which may include an initial public offering, among other options.”

The move comes after it was reported that Křetínský would seek to float his gambling group Sazka Group in the second half of the year.

In April the tycoon increased his stake in supermarket Sainsbury’s to 10 per cent, raising speculation that he could take the firm private.

British grocers have become hot property lately, with Morrison’s the subject of a number of bids from US private equity firms.

Last week it said that it had recommended a £6.3bn takeover led by US private equity firm Fortress Group, having rejected an earlier offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Křetínský also owns 15.6pc stake in Royal Mail, which has profited handsomely from the boom in parcels caused by the pandemic.

EP is 69 per cent owned by Křetínsk, with the remaining 31 per cent owned by a consortium managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.