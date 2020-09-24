Cycling debutants in London more-than-double as the capital's commuters switch to two wheels

If you thought the city’s cycling lanes were busier with newbies over the past few months, you’re not alone.

New data out today by Strava Metro showed the number of people newly taking up cycling in the capital peaked in May, with 119 per cent year-on-year growth.

By June, the total number of cycling trips made across the capital was had increased 60 per cent year-on-year.

The transport data also showed which cycle routes proved the most popular over the summer, which saw local authorities replace driving lanes with wider routes for bikes.

Park Lane had a 337 per cent increase in cycling in July than in the same month in 2019.

East London’s Cycle Superhighway 2, which offers a route between Whitechapel to Stratford, had 69.5 per cent more riders using it in the period.

Euston Road meanwhile saw a 70 per cent jump in bike trips in the period.

However, as Summer came to a close, the number of newbies switching to two wheels eased.

Strava Metro reported the number of people taking up cycling in August was only 47 per cent higher than the total in August 2019.

