Cyberattacks on the rise as skills shortage sees law firms made easy target

Law firms, accountants, and consultancies are becoming an easy target for cyberattacks, as they lack the IT skills to protect themselves.

Almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of IT experts working in professional services companies said they believe their firms are facing a shortage of cybersecurity skills, according to a report from cybersecurity company Keeper.

In a poll of 1,000 IT decisionmakers, 92 per cent said their company’s had experienced a cyberattack in the past 12 months, while 72 per cent said an attack had been successful.

Of the companies that had had money stolen from them by hackers, 41 per cent had lost more than £50,000 while 8 per cent had lost more than £1m.

The report comes amid a nationwide shortage of skilled IT professionals across the UK, with 61 per cent of respondents saying the skills shortage had impacted cybersecurity in their organization.

More than three quarters of IT experts said Covid-19 had forced companies to take cybersecurity issues more seriously.