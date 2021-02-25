Cyber gang hacks into Oxford University's Covid-19 lab

A biology laboratory at Oxford University, known as the Division of Structural Biology, or Strubi, which is conducting research on Covid-19 cells, has been hacked.

According to a Telegraph report this evening, it was unclear who was behind the attack, but a hostile foreign state was not ruled out.

Oxford University confirmed that Strubi had been attacked. “We have identified and contained the problem and are now investigating further,” a spokesperson for the university said.

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has been alerted and will assist with an investigation, according to the Mail Online this evening.

The hack comes amid growing fears cybercrminals are trying to sell Covid-19 information to the highest bidder.

