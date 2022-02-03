Currys hunts for new chairman as Lord Livingston makes his exit

Currys is on the hunt for a new chairman as the UK’s biggest electrical goods firm hires in City headhunters.

As first reported by Sky News, the company has kicked off the process to replace Lord Livingston of Parkhead, who has held the role of chair since 2015.

Sources said that the selection of a chairman was unlikely to take place until next year at the earliest for the £1.2bn chain.

It comes just weeks after Currys chief executive Alex Baldock said that trading conditions during the peak Christmas period had been “challenging”, with sales down six per cent at the group which also includes Dixons and Carphone Warehouse.

The group, which trades from more than 800 stores in seven countries and online, said like-for-like revenue fell five per cent year on year in the 10 weeks to January 8, but was up four per cent against the same period of 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit trading.