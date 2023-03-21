Currys gives 10,000 staff fourth pay rise in 18 months with extra help for London workers

Tech retailer Currys will increase wages for hourly paid staff for the fourth time in 18 months – with workers in the capital getting extra help.

Pay for hourly paid store colleagues will rise to £10.50 across its stores in the UK and to £11.50 in London.

The retailer revealed that the average store colleague bonus will rise to 89p per hour, with higher paid staff making up to £3 per hour.

With the average hourly bonus added on, average hourly pay will rise to £11.39 per hour for the group’s 10,000 employees.

“We know that investing in our colleagues is the most important thing we can do, especially with the continued cost-of-living crisis,” Paula Coughlan, chief people, communications and sustainability officer at Currys plc, said.

It comes as a number of highstreet brands have looked to improve pay conditions for hourly paid staff.

Both Pret A Manger and Costa Coffee have hiked wages for employees over the past 12 months.

Pret a Manger revealed last month that it would increase staff pay by 19 per cent in April.

The rise will now see Pret baristas be amongst the highest paid in the industry, earning up to £11.80 – £14.10 per hour based on location, level and bonus inclusion.

Moreover, Costa Coffee said earlier this month that it would increase staff wages by 14 per cent rising from £9.36 to £10.70 per hour.