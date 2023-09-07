Cryptocurrency is struggling with a reputation problem, research finds

The cryptocurrency industry is struggling to improve its reputation, according to research by blockchain protection company CoinCover.

The report – based on a survey of 16,316 people in nine countries – found that the two most significant barriers to mass crypto adoption were volatility and security risks.

CoinCover’s research was also based on an extensive literature review, and interviews with market experts.

The report argues for the creation of voluntary industry standards, alongside mechanisms for users to identify providers that adhere to these standards, encouraging an environment whereby consumers move to these recognised providers.

Research says cryptocurrencies have vast potential for growth…

Ownership is on the rise : 17% of those surveyed currently own cryptocurrencies while 30% say they are likely to invest in cryptocurrencies in the next 12 months. Bitcoin is the most popular (46%), with NFTs in second (18%), ahead of Ethereum (17%).

: 17% of those surveyed currently own cryptocurrencies while 30% say they are likely to invest in cryptocurrencies in the next 12 months. Bitcoin is the most popular (46%), with NFTs in second (18%), ahead of Ethereum (17%). Attitudes and curiosity : More than half (55%) of respondents were at least crypto-curious, with 11% stating they were active or committed (highly invested in the market).

: More than half (55%) of respondents were at least crypto-curious, with 11% stating they were active or committed (highly invested in the market). Positive investment returns: 50% of respondents were positive about their financial returns from crypto holdings, compared to 20% who are dissatisfied with their returns.

However, there are obstacles to overcome…