Web3 projects and brands to feature on two floats at Brazil’s world-famous Salvador Carnival

Two giant floats in one of the world’s biggest carnival processions have been exclusively dedicated for promoting Web3-related projects.

The brace of behemoth trucks are set to transport VIP guests – one surrounded by massive LED screens sporting digital adverts – as they snake their way through the 16km route of the world famous Salvador Carnival in Brazil next month following a two-year hiatus.

Ozgur Kaplan

With only 26 vehicles in the procession, the pair of floats managed by Musigreen are designed to champion Web3 brands in front of the two million spectators and an audience of some 200 million.

Musigreen – partnered by London-based DLT Hub, headed up by founder Ozgur Kaplan – has the rights to showcase WEB3 branding.

“It’s quite a unique coup,” said Kaplan.

“Music and technology have always gone hand-in-hand, and with the capability of utilising Web3 technology ty to connect like minded people to have an impact but no one expected that Web3 branding would be seen at the world’s largest carnival – the Salvador Carnival – which is expected to reach an audience of more than 200million people in an emerging market like Brazil.”

Ana Clara Cady

Musigreen was established by two music professionals – Brazilians Mariana Brandão and Ana Clara Cady. The pair are established industry figureheads in their country, and created Musigreen after many years of soul searching and asking themselves, what they could do to make an impact on the world.

“Me and my friend – and business partner – Mariana almost had enough of this industry,” said Ana Clara.

“We heard too many NOs , too many promises and so much more for so long that for some time it was very hard to believe in ourselves, or in what we knew.

“So here we are, launching Musigreen to show people that YOU are the only one who can tell you what you can and can not be and do in this life, and that what you know is important and can be such a contribution that will add so much for us all!”

MusiGreen, says Mariana Brandão, was born from a space of awareness that something magical was possible.

“We are passionate about music, art, innovation, fun and nature,” she explained.

“Everything we have done comes with a purpose. We realised as technology quickly advances, it becomes easier and quicker to make a difference.

Mariana Brandão

“We can all make an impact with the press of a button or by simply scanning a QR code, thanks to the acceleration and development of technology.”

The first of the two floats is surrounded by giant LED screens, while the following vehicle sports a VIP terrace and bar accommodating more than 100 partners and guests.

Supporting the exclusive carnival floats are MADDY Entertainment, DLT Hub, James Bowater (Crypto Insider), Jade City and the leading social media influencers agency in Brazil with a combined reach of more than 200 million followers.

To discover more about the carnival and Musigreen’s work, visit Maddy Entertainment.