Investing in a greener future, how OneCycle are revolutionising the nano-scale magnesium market.

One Cycle Limited ( OneCycle) is a first mover NanoTech, that has an IP protected technology and process that extracts magnesium directly from the sea in a sustainable and carbon neutral way, replacing conventionally produced magnesium sources. OneCycle produces high quality Nanoparticle material from the magnesium called MgO.

In one cubic metre of seawater there is 1.3 kilograms of magnesium. That’s a block of magnesium worth £1000, which is impressive when you consider that the existing market for magnesium oxide nano-particles is worth $2.7b and growing at 7.5% per year since 2016.

At a time when investing in green technology has never been more important, OneCycle is leading the way in transforming how we produce nano-partcicle sized magnesium, known as Magnesium Oxide Nano-Particles ( MgO Nano)

Across the globe in 2020 over 12,000 tonnes of MgO are expected to be used. This very valuable commodity, in its higher-quality forms has a market price around twice that of pure silver, and is used in key industries including

aerospace manufacturing, fuel additives, refractory materials, electric insulating material, electronics and fire retardant materials.

OneCycle are fundraising to build the UK’s first production facility for MgO Nano, through a FCA compliant security class asset, backed by the physical MgO produced.

The facility will use IP protected and proven technology to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of current magnesium mining techniques. Existing methods of extraction are not only expensive, but have inefficient conversion, high environmental impact, limited investment in technology, and beginning to be restricted by environmental legislation.

OneCycle’s new technology with its unique carbon neutral and sustainable process, provides a solution to these issues thus providing a platform for disruption, that will allow and lead to the generation of significant on target returns of 15% pa.

Tokenised Asset

Fundraising for this build has began via a tokenised asset, attracting both traditional and the new crypto breed of investor through the global nature of Blockchain. A key benefit of a tokenised offering is asset liquidity, and a less expensive source of growth capital for a company like OneCycle that plans to grow at a high rate. The token is currently issued at less 50% of realisable products market value and is called the MagnoToken

Last week OneCycle won the best in class TADS award for their FCA compliant tokenised debt token at Hong Kong Blockchain week. The award recognises significant contributions worldwide, and OneCycle went through due diligence with some of the crypto industries leading bodies to win.

TADS : Tokenised Assets and Digitised Securities.

CEO Mark Stacey

“We have a dedicated and experienced team at OneCycle, and work with some of the best in breed Partners in the digital asset space, so I am super pleased to receive this award on behalf of them all, including Archax, DLA Piper, NAORIS, digital RFQ.

We did our due diligence in terms of the best way to fundraise for both us and our investors and it was clear that a FCA compliant Tokenised Debt Token would offer the best vehicle to realise and maximize our business objectives, we also have VC and equity interests and are considering a mix”

A detailed financial model for the OneCycle business and product to market has been developed to include the full design, construction, and operational business phases. This modelling has been tested against a range of scenarios to ensure that the underlying business is robust. The model has also been developed on a scalable basis from OneCycle’s minimum to maximum fund raising amount.

£6.6M has already been spent on vital development with UK Government supporting grants. There is a strong delivery team with over 100 years combined specialist experience in chemical and mechanical engineering.

The wider team includes strategic partnerships within the engineering, chemical and oil industries, these relationships are important as initial European market penetration will be <4%, over 6000 european end users.

As well as being on track to align with Boris Johnson’s 10 point net zero plan, the business with its strong ethical approach, supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. The SDGs were set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030

OneCycle has aligned its business activities with the relevant SDG’s (Sustainable Development Goals), and it’s technology is designed to harmoniously co-exist with the surrounding natural environment, as opposed to contributing to its decline.

There is also increasing market momentum behind ESG investing, ESG; Environmental, Social and Governance, and companies are now setting clear ESG goals. Growing evidence suggests that ESG factors, when integrated into investment analysis and portfolio construction, may offer investors potential long-term performance advantages.

OneCycle addresses and fuses all the hot market topics of 2020 in one unique proposition. ESG goals and socially responsible investing, meet with the exponential predicted growth of digital assets in 2020.

OneCycle are an exciting all encompassing investment, and its easy to see why they are geared up to be a front runner for Green Investing.

