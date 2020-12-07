Coinrule is a beginner-friendly and safe trading platform enabling you to send automated trading instructions to your favourite exchanges such as Binance, Kraken and Coinbase. Its intuitive interface gives you the tools you need to compete with professional ‘Algorithmic’ Traders and Hedge Funds.

Today, up to 90% of markets are managed by ‘bots’, run by investment banks and hedge funds, leaving regular people struggling to compete.

2020 has seen an explosion of the millennial generation into trading and investments, taking control of their finances, and getting their money working in the market. However, the knowledge-gap between professionals and hobbyist investors is large, and access to opportunities is reserved for the select few at the top.

Coinrule empowers regular people – those with ‘sub-professional’ investment knowledge – to compete with professional investors through an intuitive platform that allows users to customise and automate their trade investments, without having to learn a single line of code.

The World of Finance is Changing

Founders Gabriele Musella, Zdenek Höfler and Oleg Giberstein met in London in 2017 after completing the Masschallenge Accelerator programme. Being serial entrepreneurs, all 3 founders brought a wide range of skills to the table. CEO Gabriele’s background is in Product Management and UX, he is a Lead Mentor at Google Launchpad and has worked at MIT, Lloyds Banking Group and UBS while COO Oleg is an Oxford graduate and formerly a banker at Citigroup. CTO Zdenek is the technical expert on the team. He spent over 15 years building technology – most recently prior to Coinrule he developed an ultra-secure authentication gateway solution. The three founders quickly bonded over their shared passion for cryptocurrencies, and started building Coinrule in 2018.

Two years later, the company has come on leaps and bounds. They raised their first funding from MKB Bank, a leading Hungarian bank, and two international Angel investors in 2019. Just last week, Coinrule closed its very successful Seedrs Campaign, reaching 209% in overfunding with more than £520,000 raised from over 670 individual investors. The message of ‘giving power back to regular people’ and ‘democratizing access to investing’ is resonating well with Coinrule’s millennial target audience and with tech-oriented startup investors.

Coinrule’s Founders after winning at the MKB Fintechlab Demo Day

In the coming weeks and months, Coinrule will release ‘the most simple backtesting tool in the world’ – allowing investors to easily compare trading strategies against historical data to assess past performance before going live in the market. The team is also developing a social marketplace that will allow users to share strategies and copy/follow the best performing traders.

Power to the People

Despite what some influencers claim, trading and investing are not a ‘magic money tree’. For those with little time and/or experience, it certainly makes sense to act conservatively in the markets. However, that doesn’t mean that regular people are incapable of making their own investment decisions. Today, professional traders can make money whether markets are up or down. Non-professionals could – and should – be doing the same.

Behind complex and technical trading language often lie deceptively simple concepts. Most of the problems that prevent normal people from improving their investing are questions of access: access to the right trading tools, the right training, and the right experience. If you decide to invest into a ‘passive’ fund, you learn very little, and will be forever subject to the ebbs and flows of the markets, and at the sharp end of every financial crisis.

Platforms like Robinhood have had an astonishing impact in retail investing thanks to slick UX, a modern interface, and easy accessibility. But, when it comes to financial inclusion, they haven’t gone far enough. Robinhood sells its user’s trading orders to be executed by high-frequency trading firms like Virtu or Citadel. This allows these firms to place their own trades in such a way that regular people often end up overpaying. Great for the platform (that gets paid handsomely), but not so great for its users.

Coinrule takes a different approach. Making trading accessible to the masses starts with an easy-to-use interface, strong educational support, and full transparency for all users. Building automated trading strategies can be fun, it doesn’t have to be a scary experience – even for a beginner. The more people that join this trading revolution, the more we can take back control of the market from the funds and banks who currently run it.

The Magic 67%

When the dotcom Bubble collapsed 20 years ago, the market took 17 years to fully recover. Regular people who bought the ‘trend of the day’ were the ones left bag-holding worthless stocks. While the trend back then was NASDAQ Tech stocks, today it’s index tracker funds.

For too long, normal people have been pushed into what the so-called professionals present as ‘risk-free’ or ‘common-sense’ investment strategies, strategies which often end up destroying one’s wealth in the event of a crisis. A lot of people don’t understand the downside risks they take from these seemingly ‘safe’ investments. At the same time, many also miss out on the potential for outsized gains to the upside, which a more active and concentrated approach can achieve. Most successful traders make their best returns from a small number of trades, but your robo advisor account won’t be catching those sorts of trades any time soon.

It’s therefore doubly remarkable that Coinrule proudly boasts that a full 67% of its users funds are in profit. This isn’t done with any dark magic or creative accounting. Simply, users have strategies in place that protect their funds on the way down and help them take profits on the way up, and many more exotic strategies too. Active investing can be easier than it may sound, even for normal people with little time – as long as they have the right tools at hand. Coinrule’s mission is to deliver these tools to a much wider market, and to help build the Future of Finance via intuitive Automated Trading.

For further information visit

http://coinrule.io/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinrule/

https://www.youtube.com/c/Coinrule

https://www.facebook.com/CoinruleHQ/https://seedrs.com/coinrule