Crypto AM shines its spotlight on Bricktrade – a London-based property tokenisation platform

Bricktrade is the UK’s first property investment platform that tokenises real estate assets and opens them up to the possibility of investment from crypto market participants, whilst simultaneously providing real asset-backed investments.

Blending the benefits of both property developers and investors in one space, Bricktrade is setting itself apart with its unique focus on accessibility. Bricktrade’s ultimate goal is to help alleviate the global housing shortage by making unproductive capital productive and assisting in the increase in housing supply.

On this point, founder and CEO of Bricktrade, Guv Kang said: “Our aim at Bricktrade is to create an innovative and accessible platform to facilitate the symbiotic relationship between property developers and investors. It’s important to make the property market accessible to everyone. That’s why at Bricktrade, it is in our long-term vision to contribute to closing the gap in the global housing shortage, ultimately helping people climb the property ladder.”

The Bricktrade Solution

Like all industries, real estate investing has its fair share of limitations such as, high deposits, high fees, arduous paperwork and even if you fulfill all of these it takes months of anticipation. Fortunately, Bricktrade is a one-stop solution to many of these concerns and to both property developers and investors within the space.

Real-Estate Investor Benefits :

Reduced Risk

Bricktrade tokens are backed by real assets i.e. property which inherently reduces an investors risk and protects one’s capital. This shows the safety that comes with investing with Bricktrade.

Accessibility

Bricktrade allows you to invest from as little as £500 through their cutting-edge crowdfunding platform.

Capital Appreciation

With Bricktrade, investors can directly participate in the £8.2 trillion UK property market and its historical price appreciation trend.

Transparency

Bricktrade’s technology enables the direct recording of real estate transactions into a distributed, immutable ledger that is viewable by all parties. Every transaction is validated and sent by the network that makes up the marketplace.

Flexibility

Bricktrade facilitates token cashouts at any time after 90 days which is a significantly shorter period of time in comparison to the average term of 5 to 7 years in most real estate projects. Besides that, the platform also provides investors with the ease to invest with both crypto and fiat.

Diversification

With Bricktrade, investors will be able to choose from a range of property projects, catering to different investor objectives: Fixed income- Fixed return Construction Finance and Fractional Ownership of built assets.

Real-Estate Developer Benefits :

Property Monetisation

With Bricktrade, developers will be able to sell existing or even in-development projects on the platform, for-profit, new ventures or to finance upcoming projects.

Increased Net Operating Income (NOI)

With the elimination of middlemen, the Bricktrade platform will be able to help property developers source funding at a significantly lower rate in comparison to conventional financial institutions.

Compliance & Due Diligence

Consider yourself well taken care of by Bricktrade. The team firstly carries out thorough due diligence of the projects around, valuations, costings and timings of each project. They then allow developer onboarding, verification of title deeds, and all other legal and regulatory compliance issues for all property developers. Bricktrade has also announced they have recently partnered with an FCA-approved platform to support compliance.

Global Exposure

Globalisation is at the core of Bricktrade. With properties and investors around the world, developers can rest assured that their project will be seen by millions of potential investors on the Bricktrade platform.

Housing Association Status

Arguably, the most innovative benefit of Bricktrade to property developers is its very own UK government-backed Housing Association. What does this mean for a property developer? This means the platform can absorb a developer’s social housing allocation (Section 106 assets), removing a developer’s inventory risk.

Staying true to its mission, this will also allow Bricktrade to provide affordable housing to the most vulnerable in society.

So why Bricktrade?

Bricktrade stands out in the field for more than just one reason. The platform offers six cutting-edge advantages you won’t want to miss out on.

World Class Screening

Bricktrade is nothing short of world-class. The team personally screens developers and properties. Bricktrade only permits high-yield properties to be tokenised and high potential developers onto the platform. This is to ensure that investors will fully benefit from rental yield and possible future capital appreciation.

Liquidity & Wallet Transparency

Thanks to the utilisation of blockchain technology, Bricktrade users are given a wallet to hold their tokens, property investments. The wallet facilitates internal platform transfers as well as transfers from the platform to fiat currency bank accounts.

Furthermore, Bricktrade’s technology allows investors to have full visibility of their funds. In addition to that, investors will also be able to track the performance of each and every one of their properties as well as the income they generate.

Reduced Transactional Costs

Whether you are a property developer or investor, you will benefit from this inarguably genius solution of eliminating third parties – significantly reducing costs as a whole. With Bricktrade, ownership of underlying real estate property is reallocated instantly, creating a pure peer-to-peer marketplace.

Mobile App

Whether you’re about to catch a bus to work or a flight to Dubai, Bricktrade’s mobile app will deliver full-functionality and unparalleled ease-of-use to their investors. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world and whether or not you have access to a laptop, you will be able to check your property portfolio, receive payouts, review analytics and reports all from the comfort of your phone.





Low Investment Thresholds

As mentioned previously, with a minimum investment of only £500 and limited lockups, Bricktrade is making the property industry accessible to millions of new UK investors, allowing them to climb the property ladder with ease.

Diversification

Bricktrades uniquely facilitates the symbiotic relationship between investors and developers, by allowing them both to gain exposure and opportunities to generate income or raise capital from one another, from anywhere in the world, at any point in time.

Bricktrade is led by the finest and most experienced professionals in the property market. With a combined experience of over 120 years and having managed over £21 billion in property deals, it is no surprise that Bricktrade is at the forefront of the disruption of the property market.

If you would like to find out more about Bricktrade, please visit their website here: https://bricktrade.co.uk/