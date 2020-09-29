AuBit is in the final days of a $2.75m private token pre-sale which is expected to close out oversubscribed.

Alongside the private token sale, AuBit has also raised more than $1m in private funding of AuBit One digital equity. Today’s spotlight takes a look at what AuBit is, who’s behind it, and how it plans to revolutionise the asset management industry with its brand-new network-enhanced model that seeks to deliver greater total returns on the world’s top investment products with no extra risk.

Every tech unicorn of the last 23 years can attribute 70 per cent of their total value to the power of network effects. Facebook, Apple, Google, Spotify, Uber, and Airbnb all grew exponentially due to the fact that each new user makes the network more valuable for every existing user. After all, what use is a social media platform if none of your friends are on it? What use is Uber if there are no drivers?

The $89 trillion asset management industry continues to grow each year but hasn’t really changed in decades. Assets like gold, stocks, and bonds have never been fully accessible to everyone due to regulatory barriers and high fees. AuBit exists to change that.

“The network effect has revolutionised just about every industry. However, no one has yet used the right tech to leverage its potential in the world of finance and asset management, until AuBit.”

— Joel Krueger, Global CIO at Aon Insurance, former CIO at The prudential, and AuBit’s Chief Investment Advisor

AuBit’s Chief Investment Advisor, Joel Kruger, previously CIO of The

Prudential where he managed their $75bn APAC fund

According to the three co-founders, AuBit envisions a world where everyone has access to the world’s top investment products from as little as just $1 — no matter where in the world they live. But AuBit isn’t just about accessibility, it also targets better potential returns for its users with no extra risk.

Simulations show AuBit users could achieve

as much as 75% additional annual gains

Everyone would love to have higher total returns and it tends to be accepted that with greater potential returns come greater potential risks. But AuBit has found a way to turn that conventional wisdom upside down.



In traditional asset management, the volume of assets in your account remains static. The market value of those assets rises and falls with the markets but the volume remains the same. But AuBit is different. With the AuBit network-enhanced model, asset volume grows over time. Which means that, no matter what happens to the price, so long as people keep trading, AuBit user asset volume increases over time. It’s this that gives AuBit users the potential for greater total returns with no additional risk.

Built using blockchain technology, the AuBit Edge Protocol automates almost all trades, transactions, and revenue distributions. This slashes operational costs to a fraction of what they otherwise would be and makes it possible for AuBit to redistribute 80% of all network revenues into underlying assets to create the network-generated growth in asset volume.

“We believe that the application of programmable securities, which the AuBit approach exemplifies, could lead to a substantial change in asset management.”

— Joachim Godet, CEO of 01 CAPITAL.

Joachim Godet, CEO of 01 CAPITAL whose London-based

investment bank has confirmed AuBit simulations

The AuBit model has been reviewed and confirmed by London Investment bank 01 Capital. Respected CEO, Joachim Godet, believes programmable securities are the future of asset management because of the benefits they provide in automation and cost reduction. In AuBit’s case, they are one of the first to bring the power of network effects to finance thanks to the AuBit Edge Protocol.

Let’s take an example…

If you were to hold an AuBit-networked gold bullion product, your gold holdings increase every time anyone, anywhere in the world, trades that AuBit-networked gold bullion product. What’s more, AuBit charges no ongoing annual platform fees. So the additional returns users make are theirs to keep.

The Freeway App means any eligible user with a smartphone

can get started from just $1

Having completed a $1m early seed equity round last year, the team has been working on special regulatory structures designed to allow equal access to the AuBit Network in 180+ countries — including the places where access is needed the most.

Once publicly launched, any eligible user with a smartphone will be able to benefit from the power of AuBit network effects. That means that almost anyone with a mobile phone in more than 180 countries worldwide will have access to AuBit Network through the Freeway App that is free to download.

The Freeway App will let eligible users:

Access network enhanced products from just $1

Watch as their AuBit Holdings grow on every single trade

Manage their entire AuBit portfolio in one place

Receive rewards for inviting friends and successfully completing certain tasks while onboarding

It’s an ambitious project with game-changing potential that requires a serious team to make happen. AuBit’s world-class team and advisory board counts on more than two dozen leading experts who have worked at some of the largest financial and technology companies in the world including Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Google and The Prudential. It is the combination of team and tech that makes many believe that AuBit is well-positioned to reach its huge potential.

The Freeway Token (FWT) is the

platform’s native utility token

Freeway Tokens are native to the Freeway Platform and designed to fuel AuBit Network growth by offering Freeway users discounts on trading and service fees as well as other benefits. Once the $2.75m private sale is complete, AuBit plans to make the Freeway App available publicly for the first time as part of an Alpha launch before the end of the year.

