What started in the last financial crisis as an elegantly explained concept on a whitepaper has emerged into the fastest growing asset class in history, now with over $100 billion in market cap and its own ecosystem of spot, futures and derivatives markets. Its future growth potential presents a compelling case for including it in institutional portfolios, but can the digital currency infiltrate current governance and compliance frameworks?

Return Characteristics

Bitcoin has appealing return characteristics. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures return per unit of risk, has on average been higher for Bitcoin over the last ten years than for any major asset class. This is despite several extreme sell offs along the way. Time and again Bitcoin has proven its resolve to bounce back as sentiment cycles swing from doomsday panic to irrational exuberance.

Bitcoin’s resilience was again proven in March. While the digital currency was by no means immune to COVID-19—closing the month down roughly twenty-five percent—it had at one point during March rallied over 85% off its sub-$4,000 low. Buying pressure stepped in here in a big way.

Where Bitcoin’s price goes next in the short term is anyone’s guess, but as the digital infrastructure continues to evolve Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies would surely become more widely traded, with more new capital entering the space. Considering where we are on the Bitcoin product life cycle, there is still a significant opportunity for long-term growth. Compounding this with typically low correlations to other asset classes suggests that the return characteristics of Bitcoin are indeed appropriate for its inclusion in a balanced portfolio of traditional assets.

Market Structure Feasibility

If some amount of Bitcoin exposure can improve the performance of broader portfolios, then it really comes down to the practicalities of how to go about investing in a new market. How similar is investing in Bitcoin to investing in anything else? In some ways its quite different, although there are pockets of feasibility where the market structure is very similar. These include regulated fund structures, institutional grade custody and settlement solutions, fund administrators with enhanced KYC processes, futures and derivatives products, and OTC trading to facilitate larger orders.

Familiarity is Key

One of the simplest and most familiar ways for institutional investors to get exposure to the digital market is through a regulated digital fund. This allows traditional managers to bestow the responsibility of their digital asset investing onto the specialist digital fund manager.

The case put forward to the risk committee then becomes one of simple due diligence on the digital fund, rather than having to devise, test, approve and deploy a plethora of in-house processes for trading, securely storing and managing digital assets.

Timing

Traditional investment firms are taking their time to push the Bitcoin button. Perhaps more of this has to do with the red tape challenges of investing in a new market than the volatility of the cryptocurrency itself. Yet these two types of risks have gone hand in hand with Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise. This is often the case with any venture investment, in which the early investors stand to benefit more but are also exposed to more unknowns. Indeed, Bitcoin’s potential for high returns exists precisely because it has such risks. As the asset class and its infrastructure mature both its risks and future growth potential will likely taper off.

Jonathan Hobbs, COO of Ecstatus

The decision on when to enter the digital market, and in what capacity, materialises once the potential growth opportunity outweighs all the possible risks. The timing of this will vary amongst different firms. Although by removing as much of the market structure-associated risks as possible, the decision becomes much more tilted towards how Bitcoin can improve portfolio performance than on governance and compliance.