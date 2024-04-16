Cruz’s Love must warrant Respect in bid for first win

Trainer Tony Cruz has saddled 36 winners so far this season

MARK Newnham’s SHOW RESPECT, who lines up in the Magazine Gap Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile, rates the best bet on a nine-race Happy Valley card in Hong Kong today.

Making excuses for gallopers, especially at Happy Valley, is a quick way to the ‘poor house’, but it’s hard not to forgive this son of Showcasing for his desperate journey when eighth to Ivy League over the course and distance a week ago.

With the door slammed in the face of pilot Harry Bentley on numerous occasions inside the final furlong, backers of the four-year-old must have been screaming with anguish, with both horse and jockey looking for non-existent daylight.

The fact his trainer brings him out quickly again suggests he must still be in peak condition – his body weight has even gone up a few pounds – and, given a clear run from a favourable draw, he can gain compensation for his supporters.

This won’t be easy, however, with the likes of hat-trick seeking Samarkand, in-form Red Hare King, and well-handicapped Zoom Boom in opposition, plus the Jamie Richards-trained Giddy Up.

The latter had plenty of excuses when trying a mile for the first time at Sha Tin last month, and now has Zac Purton taking the reins.

A double figure draw in stall 11 is a worry, though, with high numbers having a poor record on the ‘C’ track, and the form of the stable also a concern, with their last winner coming nearly a month ago.

The draw, as always, plays an important role in determining winners at the inner-city track, and usually gallopers with low numbers who are up with the speed from the off hold an advantage.

The Tony Cruz-trained PARENT’S LOVE gets all those benefits when he lines up in division one of the Mount Butler Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs and will be looking to score an overdue victory.

The son of Deep Field has so far run four times all over the minimum distance, but is likely to be favoured by stepping up in trip judged by his pillar-to-post trial victory over the course and distance last month.

Cruz has always been a big admirer of this three-year-old, who joined his stable in May last year, but has taken a patient approach with plenty of trials but limited races.

There was plenty to like, however, about his latest close-up fifth to Prosecco over the straight five-furlong dash at Sha Tin last time out in March, and he should now strip in peak condition.

With the inside draw in stall one a positive, his five-pound claiming rider Angus Chung will have plenty of options before pressing the go button and striking for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Parent’s Love 12.40pm Happy Valley

Show Respect 3.50pm Happy Valley