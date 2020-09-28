Crispin Odey pleads not guilty to indecent assault charge

High-profile hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault.

The 61-year-old was charged in May with indecently assaulting a woman at his London home in 1998, according to court filings.

Read more: Crispin Odey draws up emergency plan ahead of assault trial

Appearing in Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, Odey spoke to confirm his name and address and to deny the charge.

The founder of Odey Asset Management was charged with one count of indecent assault under the Sexual Offences Act. Today’s hearing marks his first appearance before a London court since his arrest.

Read more: Crispin Odey to sue German regulator over Wirecard short-selling ban

Odey was one of the biggest donors to the campaign for Britain to leave the EU, and donated £10,000 to Boris Johnson during his campaign to become Prime Minister.

His Mayfair-based asset management firm is best known for the long-short European equity fund managed by Odey.