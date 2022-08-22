Criminal Barristers vote to escalate strike action over legal aid fees

Defence barristers take part in a strike outside the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey.

Criminal barristers today voted in favour of plans to cancel their bi-weekly court walkouts and run a continuous strike from 5 September onwards.

The Criminal Bar Association’s members overwhelmingly backed the decision to strike on an “indefinite basis” on Monday morning.

2273 members backed escalation of strikes by 79.5 per cent, with 11 per cent supporting a continuation of existing strikes, and nine per cent calling to end the action altogether.

The result comes after staging eight weeks of court walkouts.

Criminal barristers are calling on the UK government to increase legal aid fees by 25 per cent, after turning down the government’s offer of a 15 per cent hike.

Responding to the decision, Justice Minister Sarah Dines branded it an: “irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15 percent, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.”

The calls come after an independent review of the legal aid system by Sir Christopher Bellamy QC said a 15 per cent hike would be the minimum increase needed to nurse the system back to health after “years of neglect”.

The vote threatens to aggravate the England and Wales’ court backlogs that have surged to record highs since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Law Society called for “sustained investment” in the criminal justice system, after HM Courts and Tribunal Services (HMCTS) figures showed the backlog had increased over the past three months.

There are now 58,540 cases waiting to be heard in the UK’s Crown Courts, according to the latest data from HMCTS.