Criminal barristers set to vote on ending strike action following new pay offer

Criminal barristers are set to vote on ending strike action following negotiations between the Criminal Bar Association and Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) today outlined a package of reforms and fee uplifts reached during the talks, which it said represented a further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors.

Crucially, under the proposals, a planned 15 percent increase in legal aid fees for criminal barristers would now apply to the vast majority of cases currently in the Crown Court, the MoJ said.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) previously called for an immediate 25 per cent fee hike, but the head of the group hinted hinted recently that an immediate 15 per cent fee uplift to ongoing cases could be enough to end the barristers’ strike.

The MoJ said it will also make £3 million of funding available for “case preparation like written work and special preparation”, and an additional £4 million will be allocated to defence barristers involved in pre-recorded cross-examinations, which are used to reduce the trauma of a trial for vulnerable victims and witnesses.

“My priority in these discussions has been to ensure that victims aren’t forced to wait longer to see justice done,” Lewis said in a statement.

“These are generous proposals, and I would strongly urge all members of the Criminal Bar Association to consider carefully, end their strike and work with me to deliver better outcomes for victims of crime,” he added.

A spokesman for the Criminal Bar Association said that the details of the proposed package are being discussed with members.

The spokesman added, however, that it was “not a good start” that Lewis “insisted on going ahead with a premature press release.”

The spokesman emphasised that it was ultimately up to CBA members to decide whether or not to suspend any action after a new offer was put forward in response to its six balloted demands.

CBA chair Kirsty Brimelow KC said: “The offer from government has resulted from constructive talks between the MoJ and the leadership of the CBA.”

“This offer represents substantial positive movement from government. As a result the offer will be put to a ballot.”

Crown Court wait times have hit record highs in recent months as the barristers strike has worsened the court backlog built up during Covid-19.