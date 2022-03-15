Covid no more: Heathrow removes mask requirements as BA and Virgin Atlantic prepare to follow suit

Heathrow will drop the face mask requirement from tomorrow. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Heathrow announced it has dropped the requirement for passengers and employees to wear a face mask.

Travellers, from tomorrow, will no longer need to wear face coverings while passing through the airport, as the policy applies to all Heathrow’s terminals, bus and railway stations.

The airport will continue to suggest that its workers – especially those in closer contact with the public – continue to wear them.

“While we still recommend wearing them, we can be confident the investments we’ve made in Covid-secure measures – some of which aren’t always visible – combined with the fantastic protection provided by the vaccine will continue to keep people safe while travelling,” said Heathrow’s chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe.

“We’re gearing up for a busy summer travel season, and this change means we can look forward to welcoming our passengers back with a smile as we get them safely away on their journeys.”

The announcement was welcomed by home carriers British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic, who said they were preparing to follow suit as soon as destination countries’ rules allowed it.

According to BA’s chief operating officer Jason Mahoney, mask policies aboard BA flights will change depending on the destination.

“For destinations where the wearing of a face covering is not mandated, our customers are able to make a personal choice, and we kindly request everyone respects each other’s preferences.”

The airport’s decision comes a day after the UK Government decided to remove all Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form, from Friday.