Covid: Downing Street 'optimistic' about Pfizer vaccine breakthrough

Downing Street is “optimistic” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine breakthrough will be approved by UK regulators, however they warned no decisions can be made before safety data is published by the company.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told journalists today that the UK has 40m units of Pfizer’s vaccine trial on order if approved by UK regulators, with 10m of these set to be available this year.

“Results are promising and while we are optimistic of a breakthrough there are no guarantees,” the spokesman said.

“We will know if the vaccine is safe and effective once safety data is published.”

He added: “The NHS stands ready to start a vaccination programme for those most at risk once a Covid vaccine is available to be rolled out more widely.”

In a major breakthrough, Pfizer and Biontech described the results as a “great day for science and humanities”.

The duo said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek US emergency use authorisation later this month.

The news sent stocks soaring across the world, with the FTSE 100 up 4.95 per cent as of 1pm.

UK airline and cinema stocks in particular skyrocketed after the news, with Cineworld shares up almost 50 per cent as of 1pm.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG are up 28 per cent, while EasyJet shares are up 25 per cent.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, said: “Whilst we are not there yet, news that this vaccine could be highly effective is the best thing markets could hope for.

“Public health officials will remind us there is a long road ahead, and many challenges will be faced along the way, but there is an enormous sense of optimism today – light at the end of the tunnel.

“Let’s just hope the vaccine deniers won’t get in the way, but 2021 just got a lot brighter.”