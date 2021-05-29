Covid caseload rising but further unlocking still looks likely

The UK recorded 4,000 new Covid-19 cases yesterday for the first time since March, but Government figures are still hopeful further unlocking will take place as planned on June 21.

The latest hospitalisation data also suggests an increase in admittances.

But senior ministers, including those in the Treasury, are keen to push ahead with the abolition of social distancing rules and other restrictions holding back the economic recovery.

Mass events are also considered vital to getting the UK’s finances back on their feet.

But facemasks on public transport could remain, The Times reported this morning.

There are also live discussions about whether or not the guidance to work from home if possible will remain in place.

Last week saw the City of London and Canary Wharf the busiest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, according to TfL data.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said yesterday that there was “nothing” in the current data to suggest a pause in the final stage of lockdown easing.

“As you know we’ve been looking at data on a daily basis, almost minute by minute. We’ve been very clear that we’ll be looking at the scientific data before we rush to any conclusions,” he told the BBC.

