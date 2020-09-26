Covid-19: Protesters clash with police at anti-restrictions rally in London

The Metropolitan Police and protestors have clashed at a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Trafalgar Square after officers attempted to disperse the crowd for “not complying” with social distancing.

Thousands of people attended the “We Do Not Consent” protest in the centre of London and did not social distance or wear masks as they protested against the government’s measures.

The demonstrators chanted: “we will win” and held placards that read “think before it is illegal”, “stay asleep” and “vaccines cause brain damage”, among other messages.

Read more: NHS Covid-19 app unable to accept a third of test results

Demonstrations had been made exempt from the rule of six as long as those attending socially distance, while organisers must also submit a risk assessment.

The Metropolitan Police said the rules were designed to keep people safe and enforcing them and dispersing the crowds would “remain a last resort but will be undertaken if required”.

Having asked protestors to leave for failing to comply with the rules, the force said anyone who stayed could be subject to enforcement.

(Getty Images)

In a statement, the Met said: “Crowds in Trafalgar Square have not complied with the conditions of their risk assessment and are putting people in danger of transmitting the virus.

“This has voided their risk assessment and we have informed the event organisers they are no longer exempt from the regulations.

“By leaving now, you can keep yourself safe and avoid any enforcement action being taken by officers,” the statement added.

However, clashes ensued, and at least three protestors and one officer have required medical attention.

(AFP via Getty Images)

It comes a week after a separate event where more than 12 police offers were injured and 32 arrests were made.

The Met tweeted on Saturday morning: “We’ve received a risk assessment for a gathering in Trafalgar Square in the name ‘We Do Not Consent’.

“It is their responsibility to maintain social distancing and keep each other safe. Officers may take enforcement action if people breach this assessment and put others at risk.”

Leader of the Met’s operation, Commander Ade Adelekan, said while he knew there was “great frustration” at the regulations, they had been designed to keep everyone safe and that a large protest could put the health of protesters and their contacts at risk.

Read more: Coronavirus: UK reports 6,874 new cases as Covid-19 R number rises again

He said: “Last weekend it was highly disappointing to see that a small minority of demonstrators targeted officers with violence. Some 15 officers were injured during this protest, with more than 32 arrests being made during the course of the day.

“I will not tolerate a repeat of this behaviour this weekend and officers will respond quickly to any scenes of violence.”