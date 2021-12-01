Covid-19 test maker Abingdon Health shares dive over 27 per cent as it plots placing
Shares sank more than 27 per cent by market close, to 27.5p per share.
The company plans on using the proceeds to make up for a capital shortfall which it expects in the first quarter of 2022, Abingdon said in a regulatory filing today.
Alongside the placing, shareholders intend to subscribe for 1.2m new ordinary shares to raise another £300,000. The placing and the subscription combined will raise around £4m for the firm.
York headquartered Abingdon entered a partnership with fellow manufacturer BioSure UK earlier this year, to produce at-home Covid-19 antibody test kits.