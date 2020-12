London has had a different outbreak to the rest of the country – with a high number of hospitalisations early on as a proportion, but differing markedly later on.

At one point, almost 40 per cent of total hospitalisation due to Covid-19 were in the capital.

But the latest figures show that number has fallen to just 11 per cent at the end of November – as this chart shows.

Read more: The pandemic, borough by borough

London will enter into Tier 2 restrictions this evening.