Cosy Club owner Loungers reports strong growth amid new openings

Cafe and bar operator Loungers has said it delivered “like for like sales growth” of 4.7 per cent, amid a string of new hospitality openings boosting its portfolio.

The Cosy Club, Loungers and Brightside chains owner recorded revenue of £178.3m in the half year to 6 October, up by 19.2 per cent on the previous year.

It opened 17 new sites during the period, bringing the total to 273 venues, including the new Ritorno Lounge in Bristol, which saw the strongest start for a site in the group’s 22-year history.

While a further 18 sites are set to open in the second half of the financial year, the firm said, after a roll out of 36 new sites in the previous financial year.

Loungers chief Nick Collins said: “I am delighted with our performance and the consistency of our sales growth, both in terms of like for like growth in the mature estate as well as the strength of our new openings.

“During the period we have opened in 17 towns and high streets across the UK… and enormous credit is due to the hard work and professionalism of our amazing teams.”

He added: “From what we are seeing across our sites, UK consumers are feeling increasingly confident and want to go out and enjoy themselves across all parts of the day.

“That confidence, combined with the variety, breadth, flexibility and relevance of our all-day offering, is reflected in our continued sales success.”

There are 234 Lounges – a neighbourhood cafe and bar – across the UK, compared to 36 Cosy Clubs – a more formal bar and restaurant – and three roadside dining sites, Brightside.