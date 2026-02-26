CoStar Data Show Sharp London Office Yield Compression in 2025

Rising investor demand drove London office yields to their lowest level since 2023, according to data from CoStar, a global leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

Based on a three-period trailing average, the transaction-based office yield in London decreased by 130 basis points last year, settling at 5.9% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

The average regional yield increased by 70 basis points to 10.5%, marking its highest level since 2013. This widened the yield spread between London and the regions to 460 basis points, the widest in 12 years.

Industrial yields rose to an eight-year high of 7.1%, up 60 basis points since the end of 2024, pushing them to more than 100 basis points above London office yields. Boosted by the online shopping trend, average retail and industrial yields have reached parity for the first time since 2018.

“London’s increasing popularity with investors chimes with data showing a strong rebound in its occupier market,” said Mark Stansfield, senior director of market analytics at CoStar Europe. “The capital was the primary driver of the rebound in national office net absorption in the second half of 2025 and led the way throughout the year.”

“A gap has also opened up between office yields in central London and the central business districts of the ‘Big Six’ regional cities: Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester,” said Stansfield. “Average yields across the two segments stand at 5.4% and 9%, respectively, with the 360-basis-point spread one of the widest on record.”

