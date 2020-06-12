Coronavirus UK death toll rises by 202

Deaths in the UK from coronavirus rose by 202 today, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

As of 9am this morning, there have been 6,434,713 tests, with 193,253 tests conducted yesterday.

A total of 292,950 people have tested positive so far. As of 5pm yesterday, of those who had tested positive for coronavirus, 41,481 people have died.

Earlier today in Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 15,709 people have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 27 from yesterday.

A further three people who tested positive have died, taking the total by the same measure to 2,442 deaths.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this morning that the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is continuing to fall. Around one in 1,700 people tested positive between 25 May and 7 June, compared to one in 1,000 before then.

However the most deprived areas of England and Wales have been hit twice as hard as wealthier ones.

London has been the worst hit, with significantly more deaths per 100,000 people than any other region.

Adjusted for age, nine of the 10 areas with the highest mortality rate in England and Wales were in London. Brent had the highest rate with 211 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Newham and Hackney.