Coronavirus: UK confirmed cases rise by over 400 to reach 1,950

The Department of Health has announced that there have now been 1,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, up from 1,543 yesterday.

The jump in cases is the biggest yet recorded in the UK and comes after the government warned that the country was likely to enter a surge.

On Twitter the Department also announced that it would provide an update on the number of deaths later today.

The figures show that 50,442 people have now been tested, with 48,492 coming back negative.

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to avoid non-essential travel and drastically reduce social contact in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Johnson said Britons should “start working from home where they possibly can,” and should avoid pubs, restaurants and other social environments.

Londoners in particular have been urged to take this advice seriously, with the capital “some weeks ahead” on the curve spread.

Flanked by chief medical officer Chris Witty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance, Johnson said the official advice for people with symptoms has been stepped up so that if “anyone in your household” has a fever and/or a persistent cough, everyone in the household should stay at home for 14 days.

More to follow.