Coronavirus testing expanded to everyone over five with symptoms

Everyone in the UK over the age of five with one of the three official coronavirus symptoms will be eligible for testing from today.

Health secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement to the House of Commons this afternoon.

Read more: Loss of smell officially added to UK’s list of coronavirus symptoms

It comes after loss of taste or smell, technically known as anosmia, was added to the official Covid-19 list of symptoms along with a fever and a new, continuous cough.

“Anyone [over the age of five] with a new continuous cough or a high temperature or the loss or change of sense of taste or smell can book a test by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus,” Hancock said.

“We will continue to prioritise access to tests for nhs and social care patients, residents and staff.”

More to follow.