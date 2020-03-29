Coronavirus: Panic buying sparks surge in flexible storage demand

Coronavirus panic buying has caused a 50 per cent jump in food production that has put pressure on UK supply chains, according to the latest research.

Providers of flexible industrial space have reported an uptick in demand as supermarkets urgently attempt to cope with a surge in customer orders due to the pandemic.

Grocers have seen a jump in demand for essential food and household items, creating shortages that have forced them to put restrictions on products such as toilet roll, pasta and canned goods.

Consumer stockpiling has caused an urgent need for more flexible storage space to keep up with the surges in demand, according to research by property advisory firm Colliers International.

Chris Evans, supply chain specialist at Colliers International said: “Supply chains for groceries, toiletries and medical items are strained but it is not that the items do not get to stores, but they do not get there fast enough.

There seems to be the impression that supermarkets and online retailers have not executed their contingency plans fast enough.

“However, that said, the government was not fast enough either to communicate the risks of the outbreak of this pandemic.

“We expect the UK supply chains to adjust quickly to meet this upsurge in demand for essential items.”

