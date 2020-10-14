Coronavirus: London lockdown would ‘crumble’ businesses in the capital

A London lockdown would “crumble” businesses and turn the capital into a “ghost town”, leading business bodies have warned City A.M, as fresh restrictions are likely to be imposed on the city in the next few days.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) said a London lockdown or two-week “circuit breaker” would have a significant impact on the economy, as the capital attempts to recover from months of closures.

Chief executive Nina Skero told City A.M: “The real cost of the circuit breaker would come in terms of crumbling business and consumer confidence, with a corresponding impact on investment and expenditure.”

“The City still feels like a ghost town compared to its pre-pandemic days and the businesses that rely on the daily influx of workers, [including] cafes, dry cleaners [and] hairdressers, face some difficult months ahead,” she added.

The latest data from the Cebr found that the pandemic created a £2.3bn spending hole in London between March and July, as shops remained shuttered under lockdown.

Skero warned that even without a London-wide lockdown, “the capital will continue to lose out on upwards of £178m per month compared to what was spent by employees near their places of work prior to the crisis”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s orders for employees to “work from home where possible” for the next six months have decimated footfall in the capital, with the prospect of future restrictions hanging heavy over businesses already on their knees.

City of London Corporation chief executive Catherine McGuinness told City A.M. it was “absolutely critical that London moves as one in tackling this wretched virus… [and to] keep the economy running as much as saving lives”.

“We can’t hibernate over the winter. Let me be very clear, it is not an option for our economy,” she said.

“In terms of London’s long-term competitiveness and position we’re very confident because of the strengths that London has, but we are very worried about the supporting ecosystem, particularly in the City — the cafes [and] the bars that need that footfall there”.

Circuit breaker

It comes as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure to introduce a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown to curb an exponential hike in infections across the country.

Labour leader Keir Starmer yesterday said refusing to impose one would cause the UK to “sleepwalk into a bleak winter”.

A snap Yougov poll released today found that the public “overwhelmingly” backs a two-week circuit breaker, with 68 per cent voicing their support for a lockdown during the October half-term.

It comes as the UK recorded 19,724 new confirmed cases and 137 further coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, marking the second-highest daily leap in infections since the pandemic began.

The number of confirmed cases in London hit 65,503 today, after the capital recorded 1,722 new infections over the past 24 hours.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that the capital faces fresh lockdown restrictions “very soon” to quell a rapid rise in infections.

The capital was placed on the lowest alert level under the Prime Minister’s new three-tier system that came into effect today.

However, Khan yesterday said it is “highly likely” that Londoners will face further measures in the next few days to stem the spread of the virus ”because cases are rising so quickly across the city”.

