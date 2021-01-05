Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses are set to receive a one-off grant of up to £9,000 per property to help them survive the latest coronavirus lockdown, the government announced this morning.

The new funding comes after the Prime Minister announced last night that the sectors would be forced to remain closed until at least mid-February in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

The chancellor said this morning that the grants are expected to benefit more than 600,000 business properties, and will be worth around £4bn across the UK.

Closed businesses in the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors with a rateable value of £15,000 or under will be eligible to receive a grant of £4,000 during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000 can apply for a £6,000 grant, while £9,000 will be available for properties with a rateable value of more than £51,000.

As business support is a devolved policy, central government will provide £375m in additional funding to the Scottish Government, £227m to the Welsh Government and £127m to the Northern Ireland Executive.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge – and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we’re announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen.”