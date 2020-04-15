Coronavirus: Hospital deaths in England rise by 651

A further 651 people have died from coronavirus in England’s hospitals, the NHS has announced, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,656.

The new patients were aged between 20 and 101, and 20 of them had no underlying health conditions.

The government will provide an update for the total number of deaths across the UK later on today.

Out of the NHS’ figures, London was once again the worst affected area, with 153 deaths.

There were 128 deaths in the Midlands and 107 in both the North West and the East of England.

In addition, there were 76 in the South East, 49 in the North East and Yorkshire, and 31 in the South West.

Yesterday the total number of deaths in the UK passed 12,000, but there are fears that the real figure could be higher due to underreporting of deaths in care homes.