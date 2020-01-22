Coronavirus: Heathrow airport to separate arrivals as concern grows

Heathrow has set up a separate arrivals area for people travelling from the Chinese city hit by the coronavirus outbreak.



Transport secretary Grant Shapps said Heathrow was putting “additional measures” in place this morning to protect against the virus.



“Initially this is to ensure that when flights come in directly into Heathrow there is a separate area for people to arrive in,” he said.



As of Wednesday morning, nine people have died from the new coronavirus in China.



The outbreak is thought to have started in the central city of Wuhan. There are three direct flights a week from the city to the UK.



However, 477 more cases have been reported globally.



While most are in China, Thailand has reported four cases, while South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States one each.



All have involved people who had recently been in Wuhan.



Public Health England has upgraded the risk from ‘very low’ to ‘low’.



Shapps added that “obviously we want to stay ahead of the issue so we are keeping a very close eye on it”.



A so-called port health team of officials will meet each cohort of arrivals to Heathrow from the city.



They will “provide advice and support to those that feel unwell,” the government said.



Meanwhile, officials will also distribute leaflets across all airports in the UK. These will include advice to travellers from China on what to do if they feel ill.

The measures to be introduced for flights arriving directly from Wuhan to the UK are:

Broadcasting of a vocal message to passengers whilst on the aircraft, to encourage reporting of illness;

Provision of early warning of any passenger illness from the captain of the aircraft in transit. A response (nil or otherwise) will be requested no later than 60 mins before the actual arrival time;

Use of an isolated area of London Heathrow Terminal 4 for the reception of the aircraft;

Provision of a General Aircraft Declaration (GAD) by the captain of the aircraft, prior to passenger disembarkation;

Support in accordance with current operating procedures by the PHE Port Health team and if required in liaison with the PHE North West London Health Protection Team (HPT) of any self-declaring passenger, and if required the NHS;

Concern is growing in China as the virus continues to spread

Virus ‘came from an animal’

Chinese health authorities are still trying to determine the origin of the coronavirus, which they say came from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally.



The World Health Organization (WHO) said an animal appears most likely to be the primary source.

There is no vaccine for the new virus, which China says is mutating.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.



Dr Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service said: “This is a new and rapidly evolving situation where information on cases and the virus is being gathered and assessed daily.



“Based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK is considered low.



“We are working with the WHO and other international partners, have issued advice to the NHS and are keeping the situation under constant review.

“If you are traveling to Wuhan, you should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.



“Individuals should seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting Wuhan, either in China or on their return to the UK.



“They should phone ahead before attending any health services and mention their recent travel to the city.”

The government is keeping travel advice under review.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is always our main priority and we are working with the government to support the implementation of enhanced monitoring measures as a precaution.

“We would like to reassure passengers that the government assesses the risk of a traveller contracting Coronavirus to be low.

“We would encourage anyone with individual questions or concerns to refer to guidance from Public Health England and the Foreign Office.”

