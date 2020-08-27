Coronavirus: Government to pay low income workers in self-isolation

People on low incomes who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive payments from the government as part of a new scheme.

From Tuesday people who claim universal credit or working tax credit and cannot work from home will be entitled to up to £182 — equivalent to £13 per day.

Read more: Test and trace system tells 26,985 to self-isolate in first week

The scheme will be trialled in parts of northwest England where virus rates are high, but could be extended to other parts of the UK in the coming months.

“The British public have already sacrificed a great deal to help slow the spread of the virus,” said health secretary Matt Hancock.

“Self-isolating if you have tested positive for Covid-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks.”

Under the programme, eligible workers who test positive for coronavirus will receive £130 for their 10 days of self-isolation.

Other members of their household who have to self-isolate for 14 days will be entitled to £182.

Anyone who is told to self-isolate by NHS contact tracers will also be entitled to £13 per day for the duration of their quarantine period if they meet the criteria.

People will need to provide evidence of their eligibility — such as a message from NHS Track and Trace and a bank statement — and will be paid within 48 hours, the government said.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “It’s good the government has at last acknowledged the problem of people who can’t afford to self-isolate.

Read more: Four-in-10 Londoners expect pay rise in next 12 months despite coronavirus recession

“But this sadly isn’t the solution. It leaves people without enough to live on.”

Burnham called instead for a scheme similar to jury service, where wages are covered by the government.