The French government is prepared to “use all means available” to support big companies struggling with the impact of market turmoil linked to coronavirus, including nationalisation, the finance minister said today.



“I won’t hesitate to use all means available to protect big French companies,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on a call with journalists this morning.



“That can be done by recapitalisation, that can be done by taking a stake, I can even use the term nationalisation if necessary,” he added.



More to follow.

