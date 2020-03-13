The Foreign Office has advised against travel to certain parts of Spain as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge.

The government has now warned against all but essential travel to the worst affected regions in Spain, including capital Madrid, which accounts for almost half the countries cases.

Other areas affected are La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, in the Basque country, and Miranda de Ebro, which is Castilla y Leon.

The chance in advice comes after Madrid’s top health official warned of a “very worrying” surge in coronavirus cases in the capital over the past 24 hours.

Madrid now has almost 2,000 cases of Covid-19 – a rise of almost 50 per cent, with more cases to come.

On Thursday evening, Madrid officially had 1,338 of Spain’s 3,004 positive cases.

However, that number is expected to be much nearer 4,000 today, if not higher.

The medical officer, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, added that there was a need for more supplies and restaurants and bars to be closed as he pleaded with Spain’s government.

He said people should stay at home to reduce the risk of infection.

“This is the only thing that we know we can do to contain it,” Escudero said. He added that 190 people were now in intensive care in Madrid, while 40 people had died due to the virus.

Madrid and a number of the other regions with restrictions placed by the Foreign Office have already taken measures like closing schools, public sports centres, theatres and day care centres.

There are also restrictions on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, while universities, schools and nurseries are set to be closed for 15 days.

Anyone intending to travel to Spain has been told to consult with their airlines and tour operators.