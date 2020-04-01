Coronavirus: Eurozone factory output slumps to 11-year low

The Eurozone’s factory sector suffered its worst month since the bloc’s economic crisis of 2012 in March as coronavirus shut down swathes of the euro area’s economy.



The IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of the health of the sector – slumped to a lower than expected 44.5 in March from 49.2 in February. A score of under 50 indicates contraction.



An index measuring output plunged to 38.5 from 48.7, below an initial reading of 39.5 and the lowest since April 2009, in the depths of the recession that followed the worst of the financial crisis.



Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said things were even worse in the bloc than the PMI suggested.



“Even the slide in the PMI to a seven-and-a-half- year low masks the severity of the slump in manufacturing as it includes a measure of supply chain delays, which boosted the index.”



Williamson said the output and new orders gauges were better indicators. “These indices hint at production falling at the sharpest rate since 2009, dropping an annualised rate approaching double digits,” he said.



