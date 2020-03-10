Coronavirus: DFS warns of footfall drop as profit slumps

Sofa retailer DFS warned that coronavirus has caused a slump in footfall at its showrooms as it reported a dive in profit at the end of last year.



The figures



Gross sales fell 5.8 per cent to £629.7m, and revenue fell 5.7 per cent to £488m in the 26 weeks ended 29 December.



Profit before tax dropped 17.5 per cent from £38m to £20.5m, while basic underlying earnings per share before IFRS 16 almost halved from 13.9p to 7.4p.



The retailer’s net debt increased from £158.1m to £160.4m.



Why it is interesting



DFS blamed its disappointing trading performance in the period on a drop in footfall due to political uncertainty and a slump in shopper sentiment.



The sofa retailer said its trading performance in the first half of the financial year reflected the strength of the previous year and the “challenges of a market environment that saw political uncertainty and low consumer confidence levels feeding through into lower footfall”.



This morning the firm said that it can not give guidance on full-year results due to coronavirus, which has impacted supply chains. Footfall has also dropped off at the company’s showrooms in recent days due to the outbreak, and DFS warned it could hurt trading over Easter and the May bank holidays.



What DFS said

