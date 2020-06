A further 184 people died after testing positive from coronavirus, the government said today.

As of 9am this morning, there have been 7,121,976 tests, with 140,359 tests carried out on 16 June.

To date, 299,251 people have tested positive.

As of 5pm yesterday, of those tested positive for coronavirus, 42,153 have died. This represents a daily increase of 184 deaths.

This post is being updated.