Coronavirus breakthrough: Stunned scientists discover uncommon antibody in 45-year old man that halts most Covid variants

Scientists were left stunned after they discovered a natural Covid antibody that seems to neutralise multiple Coronavirus variants.

The ‘potent’ antibody was reportedly found in a 45-year old man who recovered from Covid-19 more than three months ago.

One of the antibodies, labelled as ‘54042-4’, seemed to be able to halt multiple mutations, including the Delta and Alpha variants.

The researchers worte in Cell Reports that the antibodies have ‘uncommon genetic and structural characteristics’ thereby setting themselves apart from tohers.

They are now looking into developing the antibody with the aim of protecting more people against a range of viruses.