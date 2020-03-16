Coronavirus: Audit regulator says financial results could be delayed as it holds weekly calls with big accountancy firms

The audit watchdog the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said today it was holding weekly calls with large accountancy firms amid worries the coronavirus epidemic could disrupt audits and delay financial reports.

The FRC issued updated guidance for auditors today which it said may be “facing practical difficulties in carrying out audits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The watchdog said it did not want audit quality to suffer and said that companies should delay their financial reports rather than risking substandard audits.

The FRC said audit firms may need to consider developing alternative procedures in gathering information given practical difficulties such as the restrictions on travel, meeting and access to company sites.

The watchdog also called for auditors to be explicit in spelling out the risks posed to companies by the pandemic in their assessment of going concern and in annual reports.

The FRC’s executive director of supervision, David Rule said: “Audits should continue to comply fully with required standards. Additional time may be required to complete audits and it is important that this is taken, even at the risk of delaying company reporting.

“The FRC remains in close discussions with the largest audit firms to ensure any issues are being appropriately managed.”