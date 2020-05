The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen by 384 to 33,998, the Department of Health has said.

The latest death toll counts those who tested positive for coronavirus and died by 5pm on 14 May.

As of 9am this morning, the department said that it had carried out 2,353,078 tests in total, with 236,711 people testing positive.

In the last 24 hours, a further 3,560 people have tested positive for the disease.

More to follow.