Corbyn gears up to create his own political party following Starmer inertia

Ex Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is gearing up to create his own political party, according to inside reports.

Building on his Peace & Justice Project Charity, Corbyn is working on running in the next election, according to reports from The Telegraph.

He is reportedly planning a tour of the country to meet voters and campaign on his favourite political issues, including worker’s rights. He is also in talks to write a book.

Corbyn lost his place as Labour MP, after nearly 40 years in the Commons, following anti-Semitism allegations.

Current leader Sir Keir Starmer has stated that he will only readmit Corbyn if he publicly apologises for his comments, which he has refused to do.

If Corbyn does form his own party, it is likely that Starmer defectors could join the new party.

