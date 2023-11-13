Copper acquires Securrency Capital – and a foothold in the UAE

Digital asset infrastructure provider Copper has acquired Securrency Capital Limited, a full-service, regulated blockchain-enabled brokerage firm based in the United Arab Emirates.

The move immediately hands Copper digital securities trading based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and a major foothold in the UAE.

Securrency Capital’s platform, powered by Securrency’s digital asset infrastructure and compliance aware solutions, provides investors with access to global securities, delivering 24/7 trading with near-real time settlement.

Operating out of ADGM and supervised by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Securrency Capital Limited will be renamed ‘Copper Securities Limited’ and will remain headquartered in the ADGM.

“Through this acquisition, Copper is able to grow its role as a global digital asset infrastructure provider and establish a stronger footprint in the United Arab Emirates,” said Dmitry Tokarev, CEO and founder of Copper.

“This is just the beginning of our expansion into the Middle East.”

John Hensel, co-founder and COO of Securrency added: “I am thrilled to announce Securrency Capital’s acquisition by Copper. We look forward to working with Dmitry and team as they serve the rapidly growing Abu Dhabi Global Market.”