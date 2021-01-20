Consultants expected to be Covid-19 winners after bagging lucrative contracts

The UK consultancy sector is expected to grow nine per cent in 2021, after the sector won lucrative contracts during the pandemic.

Despite continuing restrictions due to Covid-19 and the repercussions of Brexit changes, growth of nine per cent is still expected in the managing consultancy sector in 2021, according to the Management Consultancies Association (MCA).

The findings follow publication of lucrative government contracts awarded to consultants.

Figures released last week showed the Test and Trace programme currently employs around 2,300 management consultants on average pay of £7,000 each day.

Elsewhere figures obtained by trade publication New Civil Engineer showed that £115m was spent on consultants for Crossrail 2, with £83m of taxpayer money going to TfL and the Department for Transport.

According to MCA, in 2020 the consulting sector grew 2.5 per cent – less than anticipated but still slightly up.

MCA chief executive Tamzen Isacsson said the sector had demonstrated great resilience and flexibility, despite the turmoil of the pandemic.

“Our industry will play a critical role in the future economic recovery and net zero ambitions over the next couple of years, reshaping businesses and continuing to fast-track digital transformation and consequently our forecasts look positive,” she added.