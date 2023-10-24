If the Tories lose the next election, they need to find superstar mayors

A pro-Brexit Boris Johnson-style Mayor with a platform like Andy Burnham could ensure anytime the Conservatives spend in opposition is brief, writes Adam Hawksbee

The route to Conservative victory at the next election looks more daunting after last week’s double defeat at the polls. Downing Street will rightly be focused on what they can do to turn things around. But they should also be taking steps to ensure any period in opposition is brief. Their secret weapon might be mayors.

One Labour voice has stood out during their years in the wilderness: Andy Burnham. The Manchester metro mayor has been a constant thorn in the government’s side. He is a more effective communicator than most of the shadow frontbench, with a public profile bolstered by the pandemic. Burnham’s policies have pointed to what Labour in power could look like – his bright yellow “bee network” of locally owned and operated buses is textbook retail politics.

Who could be the Tory’s Burnham? Andy Street in the West Midlands is the obvious counterpart, and recently graced centrist dad podcast “The Rest is Politics” with Burnham for a joint interview. But his approach has always been business-like and practical, focussed on getting his head down and the job done. Temperamentally, he is unlikely to tear chunks out of a new Labour administration on the airwaves.

Ben Houchen is a more likely candidate. The Tees Valley Mayor typifies a new breed of Tory: low-tax and pro-businesses, while firmly in favour of net zero and pragmatic enough to buy and run a regional airport. But it’s unclear what might be next for the newly ennobled Lord Houchen of High Leven – national politics might beckon. Plus both Street and Houchen face elections in May next year.

What the Conservatives need is a new wave of mayors in their heartlands, north and south. A new mayor for Surrey to provide an authentic conservative voice on the countryside and environment, and visible leadership to a council with a budget of over £1bn. A new mayor for Cumbria, banging the drum for advanced manufacturing and new nuclear projects on the Scottish borders. Some places are already on track: the East Midlands will elect a new mayor next year, with Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader Ben Bradley stepping up as the Conservative choice.

One area has the most potential to elect the Tory’s Burnham: Essex. A mayor in this true-blue county could be a pro-Brexit, Boris-style challenger to a more buttoned-up Starmer administration. They could steward a growing regional economy while channelling the frustration of some of Britain’s most left-behind and socially conservative coastal communities. If the general election doesn’t go to plan, a number of high-profile former MPs might relish the opportunity.

In selecting their candidates, the Conservatives don’t need to focus on ideological purity. A range of voices from different wings of the party could support a more effective renewal. The reality is that different parts of the country will want different sorts of politics and policies – one of the core arguments in favour of devolution.

The government doesn’t even need to use up space in the King’s Speech to make this happen. All the legislation exists already, they just need to strike agreements with local areas. That is not always easy – Cornwall recently stepped back from having an elected mayor after a public consultation in which a mere 0.01 per cent of residents responded with concerns. But if significant enough packages of investment and powers are offered, it will be harder for areas to say no. Leaders in Durham recently dropped their opposition to being part of an expanded North East mayoralty when they saw the success of the model over in Newcastle.

Sceptics of the mayoral model say that these areas already have council leaders – why add another layer or concentrate so much power with one person? The answer is simple: profile. Greater Manchester has many excellent council leaders, but none can lead the Six O’Clock News like Burnham. Like it or not, politics is often about personalities. From Joseph Chamberlain to Boris Johnson, the Tory party has always understood the national importance of local leaders. They must provide the platforms for their future champions.