Conservative MP charged with two sexual assaults at London Club

Patrick Spencer (House of Commons/Laurie Noble)

Conservative MP Patrick Spencer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault alleged to have taken place at The Graucho Club in central London.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two different women at the Soho members’ club, both in August 2023, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Spencer, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and first became a Member of Parliament last year, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.

The Conservative Party has suspended Spencer and withdrawn the whip from him.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.

“The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in Central London in August 2023.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting , commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Spencer, 37, became an MP at the 2024 general election when voters chose him to represent them in their Suffolk constituency with a majority of 4,290.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party believes in integrity and high standards. We have taken immediate action.

“Patrick Spencer MP has been suspended from the Conservative Party, and the whip withdrawn, with immediate effect.

“The Conservative Party cannot comment further on an ongoing legal case.”

